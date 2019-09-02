MASTERS, Stuart Bruce:
Peacefully at Te Kuiti Hospital, on Friday 30th August 2019, with his supportive, caring and loving family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Melvah for 28 years. Adored and loved father of Jason and fiancee Penny, Shaun, and Brendon. Son of Buster and Betty. Interment for Bruce will be held at 1.00pm on Wednesday 4th September at the Te Kuiti Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Bruce's life at St Luke's Anglican Church, Esplanade, Te Kuiti, at 2.00pm. All communications to Masters Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 2, 2019