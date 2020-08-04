Stewart MOORE

Guest Book
  • "Rosemary, You are in my thoughts during this difficult..."
    - Mary Smith
  • "Sincere sympathy Rosemary to you and your family in the sad..."
    - Trish Middleton
  • "Deepest sympathy to you Rosemary and family my thoughts are..."
    - Joyce Blair
  • "We have many happy memories of shared times spent with..."
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel
Death Notice

MOORE, Stewart Herbert:
Stewart died August 2, 2020 with Rose by his side. A courageous battle with cancer endured with much dignity and humour. Loved wife of Rosemary. Loved father of Daniel and daughter-in-law Vicki. Grandpa to Ethan, Luca and Cordelia. Loved father of David and partner Anouschka. Loved brother of Alex and sister-in-law Rhondda. Special grandpa friend of Emily and Lillian. A celebration of Stewart's life will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations would be preferred to Hospice Waikato and may be left at the service or made online. https://www.hospicewaikato.org.nz/donate-online All communications to Stewart's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.