MOORE, Stewart Herbert:
Stewart died August 2, 2020 with Rose by his side. A courageous battle with cancer endured with much dignity and humour. Loved wife of Rosemary. Loved father of Daniel and daughter-in-law Vicki. Grandpa to Ethan, Luca and Cordelia. Loved father of David and partner Anouschka. Loved brother of Alex and sister-in-law Rhondda. Special grandpa friend of Emily and Lillian. A celebration of Stewart's life will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations would be preferred to Hospice Waikato and may be left at the service or made online. https://www.hospicewaikato.org.nz/donate-online All communications to Stewart's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 4, 2020