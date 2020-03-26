BOWMAN,
Stewart Guy (Guy):
Passed away 24 March 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Loved and loving Dad of Wendy & Mike, Debbie & Craig, Bryce & Pauline (England), Dean & Lauraine. Poppa to Lana & Joe, Ryan & Elodie, Jarryd & Aggie, Kye, Lizzie, Joe, Sam, and Claudia. Grand-Poppa to George, Lochie, and Penelope.
Will be sadly missed.
Rest in peace.
Due to the current situation a memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato. All communications to the Bowman family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 26, 2020