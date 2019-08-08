WARNER,
Stephen Robert (Steve):
Suddenly at home on 6 August 2019, aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Penni. Son of Joe & Nancy Warner. Brother to Michelle and Sandra, and brother-in-law to Neil and Carole. Son-in-law to Bob and Gwynne Thomas. Loved uncle of Christian, Rebecca and Kit. Great uncle of Stella, Dylan and Oliver.
We'll miss your laugh
and your ridiculous jokes.
A service for Steve will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, 12 August 2019 at 11.00am. All communications to the Warner family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 8, 2019