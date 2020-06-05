UERATA,
Stephen Maungarongo:
Passed away 3rd June 2020. Loved son of the late Maungarongo & Tanginui, loved brother & brother-in-law of Ivan & Jackie, Richard (d), Sidrick (d), Eva, Valerie, Darrin (d), Hazel & Mark. Uncle to his many nephews & nieces. Will always remember your jokes, laughter and the happy times we had.
You will be sadly missed
Burial today 5th June 2020, at Mokoroa Urupa, Berntsen Rd, Hauturu, at 1.00pm.
"Moe mai e bro i to moengaroa"
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on June 5, 2020