TURNER,
Stephen Turongo (Boy):
At Waikato Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020, with family and friends at his side. Loved father and father-in-law of Maree and Greg, Kim and Robbie, Adam and Kimberley. Awesome grandad to Jordan, Sara, Calais, Ada and Nevaeh. Stephen will be at Waipatoto Marae, Oparure. Funeral service on Wednesday, January 29, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Te Tokanganui a noho Marae Urupa, Te Kuiti. All communications to Turner family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 27, 2020