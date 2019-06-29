Stephen TAPPIN

Death Notice

TAPPIN,
Stephen Albert (Steve):
Peacefully on June 27, 2019, in Matamata, aged 77 years. Loved husband of the late Merle. Loved father and father-in-law of Linda and Allan, Donna and TK, Mark and Pip. A special Poppa to
7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. At Steve's request a private service will be held. After the service family would like to welcome all to 9 Ngaio St, Matamata, at 12.30pm, to celebrate and share memories of Steve's life. Special thanks to Dr Dunn and the staff of Matamata Country Lodge. Communications C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on June 29, 2019
