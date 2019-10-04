MUIR, Stephen Thomas:
Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday 1 October 2019, aged 76 years. Much loved and loving husband of Glenice for 50 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Shane, Quinn and Karen, Tineke and Brad. Adored Poppy of Madison, Kylia, Harrison and Ruby-June. Loving brother of Marion and her late husband Ken, and Gavin and his wife Raylee. A Celebration of Stephen's life will be held at Henley Hotel, 151 Maungatautari Road, Cambridge, on Tuesday 8 October at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019