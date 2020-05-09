Stephen MORRIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen MORRIS.
Service Information
Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
078565129
Death Notice

MORRIS, Stephen Arthur:
Stephen passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 2 May 2020. Dearly loved son of Ellen and George (Bubbles and Digger) (now deceased). Brother to Lynette Blunt, Uncle to Alex Blunt and Michele Bonne, special great-Uncle to Ethan and Liam, and friend to Lesley, John and Alison.
We will all miss you Steve.
The family thanks the staff at Waikato Hospital for their excellent care. At Steve's request a private family funeral has taken place. All communications to L. Blunt, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on May 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.