HAMILTON,

Stephen Alan (Steve):

11.06.1959 – 11.02.2020

Aged 60. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Maria, much loved Dad of Yin. Loved son of Judi and Bill and loved brother and brother-in-law of Vivienne and Kevin Webb, Denise Hamilton and Cheryl and Dale Hood, loved brother and brother-in-law of Necia and Ivor Walker and Bryce and Marcia Henderson. A loved uncle of his nieces and nephews and a treasured friend. Best pal of Gus the dog.

Kind, funny, practical and always able to be relied on. We will miss you forever.

A memorial service for Stephen will be held at Firth Tower on Monday 17th February at 11.30am. If you knew Stephen – or Steve to most people – you are most welcome to attend. All communications to 33 Everad Ave, RD 2, Matamata. Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ



