CALEY,
Stephen Dudley "Steve":
On 1st August 2019. Aged 73.
"In the loving care of our heavenly Father"
Dearly loved husband of Ethel for 49 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Leonard & Davina and Joanne & Bryan Smith. Beloved Grandad of Tyson, Nathan & Bradley and Ryan & Amara. Very grateful thanks to the special carers and support at Rossendale Resthome. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Whangamata Coastguard. A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Friday 9th August 2019, at 2.00pm, at Whangamata Baptist Church, Port Road, Whangamata. All communications to Caley family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
At Peace
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019