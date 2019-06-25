POWELL, Stephanie Clare:
Peacefully on 18th June 2019, aged 28 years. Dearly loved daughter of David Powell and Linda Fleck, and Andrea and David Chapman. Cherished big sister of Stewart and Sara, Ryan, Corey, and Sean, and special aunt of Elly.
The butterfly told us "If you can't fly high, fly free."
A celebration of Stephanie's life will be held on Monday 1st July at 1.00pm at Roto-O-Rangi Hall, Cambridge. Please wear something bright. All communications to the Powell Family, 480 Kairangi Road, RD 3, Cambridge 3495
Published in Waikato Times from June 25 to June 29, 2019