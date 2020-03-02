BELGRAVE, Stella:
On 29 February 2020. Much loved wife of the late Barry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Yvonne, Sue and Jim. Grandma of Sarah, David, Maggie and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Odin, Sophie and baby Beatrix. Special thanks to the staff at Fairview Care Home for their love and care of Stella. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Taharoto Rd Takapuna (entrance 10 Dominion St) on Wednesday 4 March at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 2, 2020