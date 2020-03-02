Stella BELGRAVE

Service Information
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland
0620
(649)-486-2631
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Taharoto Road
Takapuna
Death Notice

BELGRAVE, Stella:
On 29 February 2020. Much loved wife of the late Barry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Yvonne, Sue and Jim. Grandma of Sarah, David, Maggie and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Odin, Sophie and baby Beatrix. Special thanks to the staff at Fairview Care Home for their love and care of Stella. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Taharoto Rd Takapuna (entrance 10 Dominion St) on Wednesday 4 March at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 2, 2020
