FULKER, Stanley Earl (Earl):
Sadly and unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at Selwyn Wilson Carlile Rest Home on Saturday, 13th July 2019. Aged 66 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Nixi and James & Hollie. Loved brother of Gaylene and Lyn. Special thanks to the staff of Selwyn Wilson Carlile for the wonderful care shown to Earl over the past few months. At Stanley's request a private farewell has taken place. All communications to the Fulker Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on July 20, 2019