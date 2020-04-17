Stanley FRANCIS

  • "So sorry to hear of your dads passing. Thoughts are with..."
    - Sharon Robinson
  • "To Collin and Quentin my thoughts are with you at this time..."
    - Bob Bradley
  • "Pirongia Golf Club sends its condolences to the Francis..."
  • "To Colin and Doug my thoughts are with you in the loss of..."
  • "Please accept my sympathy. Stan was at Pirongia school with..."
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Death Notice

FRANCIS,
Stanley Antony (Stan):
Passed away peacefully in Hilda Ross Hospital Unit on Saturday 11th April 2020. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jenny Francis. Much loved father and father-in-law to Quentin Francis and Debbie & Steve Honey. Adored Poppie (Grandfather) to Jaimee, Sami Honey. Stan will be dearly missed by his two brothers Colin and Doug Francis along with their families. Due to COVID 19 lockdown, a private burial has been held. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Stan's life at a later date. Many thanks to all the Hilda Ross staff for your support and care for Dad over the last 2 years.
Stan - "a man who loved all sport, watching or playing where winning was his only option!"
All communications to the Francis/Honey family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

