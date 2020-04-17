FRANCIS,
Stanley Antony (Stan):
Passed away peacefully in Hilda Ross Hospital Unit on Saturday 11th April 2020. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jenny Francis. Much loved father and father-in-law to Quentin Francis and Debbie & Steve Honey. Adored Poppie (Grandfather) to Jaimee, Sami Honey. Stan will be dearly missed by his two brothers Colin and Doug Francis along with their families. Due to COVID 19 lockdown, a private burial has been held. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Stan's life at a later date. Many thanks to all the Hilda Ross staff for your support and care for Dad over the last 2 years.
Stan - "a man who loved all sport, watching or playing where winning was his only option!"
All communications to the Francis/Honey family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020