CALDER,
Stanley James (Stan):
On Tuesday 5th November 2019, peacefully in his sleep, aged 95 years. Beloved husband for 71 years, of Joyce; Loved Dad of Janette and Cliff; Harvey and Janine (Wellington). Treasured Standad to Marc and Jackie, Jo and Tony, Glen and Becky, Jonny and Carli, Libby and Nick, and Miles, and his 12 great-grandchildren. As requested a family service has been held. Special thanks to the staff of Hospital unit, Matamata Country Lodge, for their loving and gentle care.
With his Lord, whom he loved.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 11, 2019