BLOXAM,
Stanley Richard (Stan):
On Wednesday 6 November 2019, Stan passed away peacefully at Riverleigh Residential Care in Lower Hutt, surrounded by his family, aged 94. Dearly loved husband of Hilda; much loved and loving father & father-in-law of Anne & John, Martin & Jan, and Gill & Donal; loved by his 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Riverleigh for their kindness and care. A funeral service for Stan will be held in Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High St, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 9 November 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 8, 2019