YOUNG, Spencer James:
Passed away peacefully on 10 September 2019 surrounded by family, aged 90 years. Dearly loved father of Geoff (dec), and Beverley and Robin Newton (Wellington), and loved father figure of Jill. Loved Granpa of Aidan and Annette, Kayley and Hemi, Kate, Sam, Stuart, and Zac, and Great-Granpa of his 5 great-grandchildren. Special companion of Florence Tyson. A service for Spencer will be held at St Francis Church, Mansel Ave, Hamilton, on Friday, 13 September 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Young family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 12, 2019