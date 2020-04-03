DILLON,
Spencer John Alexander:
Peacefully at Rangiura Home, Putaruru, on 31st March 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Tena Dillon. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Kevin Julian, John, Andrew, Stuart and Robyn. Loved Grandfather of Michael and Caleb Julian, Brooke Dillon and the late Toni Dillon; Piers, Elliott and Marcella, Cameron, Alex and Anna Dillon. A Service for Spencer will be held in Putaruru at a later date. Please send all correspondence to John Dillon, 830 Manawahe Road, RD 4, Whakatane.
