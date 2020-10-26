WATENE, Sonny Thomas:

Our beloved Sonny died peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Saturday 24 October 2020, aged 80. Dearly loved husband of Olive (dec). Adored father and father-in-law of Tracey and Garry, Mark and Theresa. Beloved Grandad of Kevin and Leanne, Kristy and Jade. Proud Poppa of Thomas and Claudia, Charles, Sarah, and Jonathan. Much loved great-grandad to Micaiah, Keirah, Brandon, Ava (dec), Rhylan, and Leo. Sonny is at home, 97 North St Morrinsville, and will be there until the morning of Tuesday 27 October, when he will be going out to the Uncle's bach at Bowentown. Sonny's Funeral service will be at 11.00am on Wednesday 28 October at the Waihi Beach RSA. Our most grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 7 Waikato Hospital and to the many family and friends who supported and embraced Sonny and us with love in his final days. You know how much he appreciated everything you did. Thank you.





