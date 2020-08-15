COFFEY, Sonny Joseph:
Love is patient, Love is kind,
It does not envy,
It does not boast, It is proud,
It does not dishonour others. It is not self seeking
(1 Corinthians 13: 4-5)
Our Father who art in Rangiriri (Cemetery) passed away on August 16, 2019. An Unveiling Service will not be held this year, however we will notify a date later.
Kia u ki te whakapono
Kia aroha tetahi ki tetahi
Hold strong to your beliefs
and Love one another
- The Coffey Family
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 15, 2020