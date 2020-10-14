Siew NICHOLSON

Service Information
Service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Whitiora Bible Church
24 Abbotsford Street
Whitiora, Hamilton
Death Notice

NICHOLSON, Siew
(Ong Siew-Hong):
Passed away in the presence of her Lord and Saviour on Monday 12 October 2020 at Cascades. Adored wife of Ed. Loved Mum of daughters Emma and Robyn, and son-in-law Dwight. A service for Siew will be held at Whitiora Bible Church, 24 Abbotsford Street, Whitiora, Hamilton, on Saturday 17 October 2020 at 11.00am. Donations can be made to Hospice Waikato. All communications to The Nicholson Family may be sent to C/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3216.


Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020
