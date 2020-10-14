NICHOLSON, Siew
(Ong Siew-Hong):
Passed away in the presence of her Lord and Saviour on Monday 12 October 2020 at Cascades. Adored wife of Ed. Loved Mum of daughters Emma and Robyn, and son-in-law Dwight. A service for Siew will be held at Whitiora Bible Church, 24 Abbotsford Street, Whitiora, Hamilton, on Saturday 17 October 2020 at 11.00am. Donations can be made to Hospice Waikato. All communications to The Nicholson Family may be sent to C/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3216.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020