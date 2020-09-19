THOMSON,
Sibylle Antoinette:
Passed away at Selwyn Wilson Carlile Rest Home on 17 September 2020; aged 96 years. Much loved partner of John Gosnell. Much loved mum of Kenneth and Heather. Special nana of Nicola, Hamish, Kyle, Alice, and Joel. Loved great-nana of 15. A celebration of Sibylle's life will be held on Wednesday 23 September 2020 at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi, at 1.00pm. All correspondence to the Thomson family may be sent to C/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 19, 2020