Sibylle THOMSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sibylle THOMSON.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Woodside Estate
130-132 Woodside Road
Matangi
View Map
Death Notice

THOMSON,
Sibylle Antoinette:
Passed away at Selwyn Wilson Carlile Rest Home on 17 September 2020; aged 96 years. Much loved partner of John Gosnell. Much loved mum of Kenneth and Heather. Special nana of Nicola, Hamish, Kyle, Alice, and Joel. Loved great-nana of 15. A celebration of Sibylle's life will be held on Wednesday 23 September 2020 at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi, at 1.00pm. All correspondence to the Thomson family may be sent to C/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.