TAYLOR, Shirley Gladys:
Formerly of Putaruru, sadly passed away on Wednesday, 19th February 2020, at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 86 years. Survived by her husband Tom Taylor. Loved mother to Bruce, Rhonda, Gary, Wendy and Jon. A service to celebrate the life of Shirley will be held in the Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana St, Matamata, on Friday, 28th February, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Taylor family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020