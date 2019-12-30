STONE,

Shirley Mae (nee Herron):

(previously of Papakura) Passed away peacefully on 24 December 2019 at Jean Sandel Retirement Village, New Plymouth; in her 96th year. Wife of the late Tom Stone. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Coryn Stone (and the late Alvine Stone), Gayelene and Lloyd Barlow and the Late Quona. Grandmother to Brett, Daphne, Marie and Craig, and Great-grandmother to her 9 great-grandchildren. The family would very much like to thank Jean Sandel while Shirley was in their care during the last four years in both the rest home and hospital sections. All messages to the Stone family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. According to Shirley's wishes, a private cremation was held in New Plymouth and her ashes will be interred with Tom in Morrinsville.





