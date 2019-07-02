SPENCE, Shirley May:
Died peacefully on 30 June 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife for 68 years of Tom. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Bill Knighton, and Mark. Loved Nan of Michelle, Thomas and Christine; and Great-Nan of Lily, Wynter and Mason. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service for Shirley to be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, on Thursday 4 July at 2.00pm. Communications for the Spence family may be posted c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on July 2, 2019