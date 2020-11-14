SHERWOOD,
Shirley Cordelia:
Passed away peacefully, with family at her side, aged 87 years, on 3 November 2020, at Hilda Ross Hospital, Hamilton. Wonderful wife of Geoff for 67 years, and loved mother of Glenn (Sydney), Alison (Santa Monica), Julie, Stephanie and Fiona. Dear friend of their partners and children. Sincere thanks to the Hilda Ross Hospital staff for Shirley's care.
"Always memories of
Great Times".
A small family service and celebration of Shirley's life has been held.
"The song is ended but the melody lingers on."
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 14, 2020