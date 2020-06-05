PEARCE, Shirley Alicia:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, 3rd June 2020. Aged 83 years. Adored wife of the late Owen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen & Tony, Geoffrey, Sheryll & Simon, Michelle & Michael and David & Karen. Cherished Nana to 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
"Happily reunited with Dad"
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at The Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Tuesday, 9th June 2020 at 1.00pm. All communications to The Pearce Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
