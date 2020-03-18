NEIL, Shirley Clara
(nee Nicholson):
After a courageous and stubborn fight, Shirley passed away peacefully on Monday 16th March 2020, aged 86, at home. Dearly cherished wife of Bill, much loved mother of Andrea and Helen, mother-in-law of Del and André, and proud Gran to Johan. The family wish to sincerely thank Hospice Waikato and the wonderful support workers from Care at Home for their loving care. A service will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, 49 Seddon Road, Frankton, Hamilton, at 10.30am on Friday 20th March 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated. All communications to the Neil family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 18, 2020