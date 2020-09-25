Shirley MUIR

Service Information
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Peter's Cathedral
Hamilton
Death Notice

MUIR, Shirley Norris:
Born: 27 July 1927, Huntly. Died: 22nd September 2020 (aged 93) of a broken heart. Beloved wife, of 71 years to Tom. It seems that she could not bear being in this world without him after his passing last week. Mother to Christine, Diane (dec) and Carol. Much loved sister, sister-in-law, Gran, Great-Gran, cousin, Aunty, mother-in-law and friend. Lover of celebrations, dressmaker extraordinaire, catalyst, behind construction of many of Waikato's Kindergartens, flawless hostess, phenomenal florist, lifelong baker and simply the best Pavalova maker ever. Funeral on Wednesday 7th October, at St Peter's Cathedral, Hamilton, at 1.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 25, 2020
