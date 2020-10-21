MICAL, Shirley Evelyn:

Stanley, Christine, Craig, David and Gavin, along with their families, would like to thank all those who have supported us through the sad loss of a very special and much loved mother and Nana. To all those who phoned, sent cards, flowers, and visits, thank you for your love and support. For those who attended the service, there are no words to express our deep gratitude. Please accept our personal thanks for your expressions of sympathy.



