Shirley MICAL

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you in this sad time. We have many..."
    - Bev Morgan
  • "Our sympathy to you all at this sad time. We have such fond..."
  • "Our hearts go out to you all after the sudden loss of..."
    - Colin Nagel
  • "Fond memories of Shirley (Mrs Dags) as Craig called her...."
    - Eileen
  • "To all the Mical family, Sympathy and condolence to all..."
    - Irene Hopper
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pukerimu cemetery
Paeroa
View Map
Death Notice

MICAL, Shirley Evelyn:
Passed away at Waikato Hospital on September 27, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill). Much loved mother of Stanley and Jackie, Christine and Sao, Craig, David and Nina, Gavin and Olena. Nana of six grandchildren.
Rest in Peace.
You will always be remembered.
A service for Shirley will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood St, Thames on Thursday, October 1, at 11am, followed by interment at Pukerimu cemetery, Paeroa at 2pm. The ceremony will be livestreamed.

logo
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.