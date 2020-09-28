MICAL, Shirley Evelyn:
Passed away at Waikato Hospital on September 27, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill). Much loved mother of Stanley and Jackie, Christine and Sao, Craig, David and Nina, Gavin and Olena. Nana of six grandchildren.
Rest in Peace.
You will always be remembered.
A service for Shirley will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood St, Thames on Thursday, October 1, at 11am, followed by interment at Pukerimu cemetery, Paeroa at 2pm. The ceremony will be livestreamed.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2020