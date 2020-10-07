McKISSICK, Shirley Anne:
Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Saturday 3rd October, aged 77 years. Loving wife and best mate of Brian, caring and loved Mum of Helen and husband James, Clare and Ian. Loved sister of John and wife Mel, Aunt to Kevin and Mark. Loving cat Mum to Pepi, Solo, Bailey, Becky, Molly and Abbie. Special thanks to her dedicated GP Dr Le Roux and to all of the wonderful care and support from all of the staff at Awatere Care Suites. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, on Friday 9th October at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, Shirley would prefer donations to St John's charity.
Remembered and loved always.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 7, 2020