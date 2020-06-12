KING, Shirley Evelyn:
Peacefully on 8 June 2020 at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Geoffrey. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Jocelyn & Paul, Paul & Tracey, Dave. Loved grandmother of Stephen, Kathryn, Matt, Laura, Kimberley, Braden, Jessica and Cassandra. Great-Grandmother to Elizabeth, Aiden and Emily. A service for Shirley will be held at Hukanui Bible Church, Hamilton, on Monday, 15 June 2020 at 11.00am. All communications to the Shirley King family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on June 12, 2020