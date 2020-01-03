IRVING, Shirley Mildred:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 31 December 2019. Aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Much loved and cherished mum of Craig and Karen, Mark and Anne, Brett and Tracey, Annamaree and Marc; beloved mother-in-law of Sheryl. Loved Grandma of Brendon, Sara and Andy, Connor, Vanessa and Dan. Great-Grandma to Jackson. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Tuesday 7 January 2020 at 12.00 noon at the Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Waikato Hospice and may be left at the church. All communications to the Irving family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020