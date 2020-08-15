Shirley HOUGHTON

HOUGHTON, Shirley Olive
(nee McConnell):
Peacefully passed away into the presence of her Lord and Saviour on Saturday 8th August 2020, at Hilda Ross, Hamilton. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil for 60 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sheryl and Ray Locy, Stafford and Veronia, Torrey and Kerri, Brent and Tracey, Reece and Gill, and Darryl and Lynn. Loved Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed.
Due to overseas travel and Covid restrictions funeral details are still to be confirmed. All communications to the Houghton family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 15, 2020
