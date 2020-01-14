HAMPTON, Shirley:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 12th January 2020, at Cambridge Oakdale, Leamington. Daughter of the late Dick & Lilian. Sister and sister-in-law of Joan & Roy Suisted, Nick & Barbara Harry, Kathleen & Russell (deceased) Badger and Alison (deceased) & Michael Sowter. Loved also by her nieces and nephews.
"We will miss you"
"Shirley is now together, forever in heaven with the Lord, whom she loved and served."
A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Thursday, the 16th of January, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by the burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. All communications to The Hampton Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020