HAIGH, Shirley Mavis
(nee Johnson):
25.7.1929 – 22.3.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Ian, Colin and Helen, Sheryl Buchanan, Stuart and Vickie, Mary and Simon Eckersley. Loved Gran of Louise and Cullum Jones, Matthew and Merren, Sarah and Kevin Scott; Andrew and Maree Buchanan, Colin and Penny Buchanan, Sandra; Bruce, Rhys, Tamryn and Mike Hobbs; Joshua, Chelsea, Kerryn and Shannon. Great Gran to Madison, Kourtney, Sacha, Laura, Mason, Indie, Harry, Molly; Lucy, Liam, Leah, Izabel; Luca and Meila. Thank you to Matamata Country Lodge for all their wonderful care. The family will be having a private service due to the current situation. Messages C/- Broadway Funeral Homes, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 24, 2020