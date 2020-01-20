GIBB, Shirley Frances:
Peacefully on 19 January 2020 at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Heather and Laurie, Graham, Neil, Kevin and Donna. Treasured "Gran" to Evan, Alan, and Cathy; Josh and Melanie; Anna, Katya, and Alex; Gary-Jack, Huriana and Aidan, and "Gran" to her 19 great grandchildren.
"A kind hearted giving lady."
Donations to Rangiura Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Shirley will be held at the St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church, Kensington Street, Putaruru, on Thursday, 23 January at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 20, 2020