Shirley GIBB

Service Information
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church
Kensington Street
Putaruru
Death Notice

GIBB, Shirley Frances:
Peacefully on 19 January 2020 at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Heather and Laurie, Graham, Neil, Kevin and Donna. Treasured "Gran" to Evan, Alan, and Cathy; Josh and Melanie; Anna, Katya, and Alex; Gary-Jack, Huriana and Aidan, and "Gran" to her 19 great grandchildren.
"A kind hearted giving lady."
Donations to Rangiura Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Shirley will be held at the St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church, Kensington Street, Putaruru, on Thursday, 23 January at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
