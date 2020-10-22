DUNN, Shirley Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on 20th October 2020, in the company of her family, aged 87 years. Loving wife of the late Buster Dunn (together again), and Mum to Wayne and Kay, Peter and Diane and Vicki, loving sister of Joyce Fell. Cherished Grandma Shirley to 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. The family are forever grateful for the love and care from Shelley and the staff of Camellia Rest Home. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Saturday 24th October, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to: Dunn Family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 22, 2020