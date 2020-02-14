DOUGHTY, Shirley Joan:
Passed away on 12th February 2020, aged 89, at Eventhorpe Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Peter, Shiree and Chris. Loved Nana and Nannie Ruru of Nicola and Nick; Kyle and Chloe; Natalie and Matt; and Dalton and Keegan. Loved Great-Grandmother of Lachlan, Edyn, Lincoln and Franco.
"Will be sadly missed"
A service to celebrate the life of Shirley will be held at the Te Aroha RSA, Rewi Street, Te Aroha, on Monday 17th February 2020 at 1.00pm. All communications to the Doughty family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 14, 2020