DARROCH,
Shirley May (nee Clothier):
Peacefully on 27th February 2020. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex. Loved partner to Keith Anniss. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law to Steve and Lyn, Alan and Jill, Kevin and Keryn. Loved Nana of her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Loved sister to Brian and Gladys and the late Eileen. According to Shirley's wishes a private family gathering has been held.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 29, 2020