Shirley DARROCH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley DARROCH.
Service Information
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
078865160
Death Notice

DARROCH,
Shirley May (nee Clothier):
Peacefully on 27th February 2020. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex. Loved partner to Keith Anniss. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law to Steve and Lyn, Alan and Jill, Kevin and Keryn. Loved Nana of her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Loved sister to Brian and Gladys and the late Eileen. According to Shirley's wishes a private family gathering has been held.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.