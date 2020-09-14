CLARK, Shirley Margaret:
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on the 12th September 2020. Dearly loved wife for over 56 years of Ron. Loved mum of Bryan & Lynda, Pauline & Peter, the late Raymond, Garry & Karen, Paul & Donna. Loved Grandmother & great-Grandmother of many. A service for Shirley will be held on Thursday, 17th September, 10.30am, at Saint Matthew's Church, Morrinsville. We thank the wonderful and dedicated staff at Te Aroha Community & District Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Te Aroha Community & District Hospital this can be left at the church. All communications to the Clark family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 14, 2020