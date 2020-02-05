McGALL,
Sheryl Daphne (nee Jones):
13.02.1963 - 03.02.2020
Sheryl sadly passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospice on Monday 3rd February 2020. She was a loving wife and best friend of 33 years to Harold, a caring mother to Cameron, Aimee and Liam, an irreplaceable sister and daughter and an incredible friend to so many others. She fought bravely and never stopped smiling. The love and support from the community kept her fighting for as long as she could. A service to remember Sheryl's life will be held in St Josephs Catholic Church, cnr Whitaker & Burgess St, Te Aroha, on Friday, 7th February, at 1.00pm. Followed by interment in the Te Aroha Cemetery. A donation to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online https://www.hospicewaikato.org.nz/donate-online. All communications c/- 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020