BARRON, Shelley Faith:

On Sunday, 26th January 2020 at Hospice Waikato surrounded by her family. Aged 62 years. Dearly loved wife of Kevin. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Melissa and Phill Attwood. Loved Nana Shelley of Kelan, Leah and Noah. Loved daughter of Trevor and Aroha Wolfsbauer, sister of Suzanne, Keith, and Owen. Aunty of Rochelle, Wayne, Haden, Sean and Hollie. A Funeral Service for Shelley will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 31st January 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Sincere thanks to the Doctors and Staff at Hospice Waikato for the wonderful love and care of Shelley and her family. All communications to the Barron Family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

