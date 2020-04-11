MUNRO,
Sheila Margaret Stuart:
Passed away at Golden Pond Rest Home, Whakatane, on 3rd April 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of Jock (dec). Loving mother of Colin, Claire and Fiona and loved mother-in-law of Shirley, Brian and Martin. Loved Nana of Ian, Rhion, Douglas, Sophien, Stephenie, Megan and Llyr.
"May you be a sweet sweet song in his ear"
The family wish to thank the staff of the Golden Pond Rest Home for their excellent care. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, no funeral service can be held, but a memorial service will be arranged for a later date.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 11, 2020