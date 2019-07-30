Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila FALLAS. View Sign Death Notice



Sheila Mary (nee Poppy):

Peacefully at Thames Hospital (after a short illness), on 27th July 2019; aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Carol, David, Richard, John and Anne; grandmother and great-grandmother of many more. With support and love from so many, for which our thanks. Mum always managed to hit the right note, do the right thing and it's now time to put down the load. Go well with our love and blessings. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, 650 Pollen Street, Thames, on Thursday 1st August, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St James Union Parish Church would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to c/- PO Box 544, Thames. Communications to: 126 Brunton Crescent, Thames 3500.







FALLAS,Sheila Mary (nee Poppy):Peacefully at Thames Hospital (after a short illness), on 27th July 2019; aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Carol, David, Richard, John and Anne; grandmother and great-grandmother of many more. With support and love from so many, for which our thanks. Mum always managed to hit the right note, do the right thing and it's now time to put down the load. Go well with our love and blessings. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, 650 Pollen Street, Thames, on Thursday 1st August, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St James Union Parish Church would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to c/- PO Box 544, Thames. Communications to: 126 Brunton Crescent, Thames 3500. Published in Waikato Times on July 30, 2019

