LEINEWEBER,

Sharnee Richelle

(nee McLachlan-Waghorne):

On Thursday 22nd October 2020 my beautiful wife Sharnee was taken from this earth. This beautiful women is now an angel watching over her family. Loved so dearly by her husband Adrian, her mum Jan and the late David Waghorne. Mother of Taylor, Benjamin and Stevie. Grandma Sharnee to Ava, Ashlyn, Ember and Riva. Beloved sister of Robert, Dannie and Storme.

The Lord bless you and

keep you,

The Lord make his face shine in you and be gracious to you.

The Lord turn his face towards you and give

you peace.

A Celebration of Sharnee's Life will be held in the Baptist Church, Taupo Road, Taumarunui, on Saturday 31st October at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Communications to 55 Rangaroa Rd, Taumarunui 3920.

Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ



