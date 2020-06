LALICH, Scott Desmond:

02.12.1983 - 14.06.2018

You were tragically taken away from us two years ago doing what you loved. It's been a huge impact on our lives that you'd never believe. Not a day goes by when we don't think of you and wish you were still with us. Thanks for providing us with lots of rainbows to brighten our days.

Keep flying high Scotty!

Love you so much - Mum, Dad, Ness, Ry, Bridget, Vann, Kane, Zoe and Hannah xxxx