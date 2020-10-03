RAI, Satnam Singh (Sam):
Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday 30 September 2020. Beloved Husband to Garjeet for 45 years. Loving father of Robin and Yasmin, father-in-law of Sam, proud Nana of River Grace. Much loved son of the late Jagir Singh Rai and Chanan Kaur, brother of S. Gurdial Singh Rai, S. Pal Singh Rai, Jasvir Kaur, Harbaksh Kaur and their respective spouses. Beloved uncle and friend. All communications to The Rai Family may be sent to C/- Pellows PO Box 4449, 3214 Hamilton. A celebration of Satnam's Life will be held at the Hamilton Park Cemetery and Crematorium, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Monday 5 October 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
"Garden as though you will live forever".
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 3, 2020